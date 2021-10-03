Danske Downgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Hold

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 187 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

SWDBY opened at $20.40 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

