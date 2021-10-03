DAOstack (GEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206,609.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.21 million and $206,609.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,903.01 or 1.00075798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00080757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.00602270 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.