Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Down 41.8% in September

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on DCHPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$68.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

