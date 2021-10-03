Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's exposure to the more stable cash flows from the logistics segment diversifies earnings stream, provides steady revenues and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. However, the coronavirus-induced economic disruption and the associated demand destruction for refined products is set to hurt earnings and cash flows of the refiner. As it is, the downstream operator’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization ratio is a cause of concern. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

