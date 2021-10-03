Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLVHF shares. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF stock remained flat at $$136.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.60.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.