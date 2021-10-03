DerivaDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $171.11 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00013847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

