Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,369.75 ($44.03).

DLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,496 ($45.68) on Friday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,483 ($32.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,686.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,500.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

