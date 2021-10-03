Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 27,652 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

