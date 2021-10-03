Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

