Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Red Rock Resorts worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

