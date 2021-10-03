Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Envestnet worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 27.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 28.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 1,607.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 182,113 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

ENV opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 288.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

