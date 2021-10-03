Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681,224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.89% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCO shares. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

CCO opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.