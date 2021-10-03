Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370,097 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lazard were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 40.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after buying an additional 602,925 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NYSE LAZ opened at $47.68 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

