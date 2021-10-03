Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,248 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

