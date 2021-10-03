Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

