DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.94

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 131822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get DHT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $11,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 672.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 1,202,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.