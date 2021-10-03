Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $292,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFX. Argus lifted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

