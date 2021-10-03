Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $327.35 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $327,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 489,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,543,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,008,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 10.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of INVH opened at $38.81 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

