Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,438,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $310,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 674.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 71,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.