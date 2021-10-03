Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,325,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of U.S. Bancorp worth $303,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

