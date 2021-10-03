Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,069 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,128,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,069 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Regions Financial worth $264,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

