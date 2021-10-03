Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,575 shares of company stock worth $14,996,024 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. 209,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,078. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. Diodes has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

