DMM: Governance Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1.07 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

