DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,179 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

