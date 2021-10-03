DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 during trading hours on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

