Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 218.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

