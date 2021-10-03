Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

