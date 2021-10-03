Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $485.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.96.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $475.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.