DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.00). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of DKNG opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

In related news, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

