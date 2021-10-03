Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,824. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

