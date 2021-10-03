DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
DS Smith stock opened at GBX 400.80 ($5.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 426.01. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The stock has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
