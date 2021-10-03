DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 400.80 ($5.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 426.01. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The stock has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

