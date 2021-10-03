DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 27,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSDVY. Cheuvreux began coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.28.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

