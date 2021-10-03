Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.01, a PEG ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $74.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

