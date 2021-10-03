Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $153.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.13.

NYSE:EXP opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

