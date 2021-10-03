EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.86 Million

Brokerages expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post $100.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the lowest is $97.18 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $399.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $405.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $426.41 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $438.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.01. 155,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,247. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

