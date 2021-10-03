Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TEAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.