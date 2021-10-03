Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TEAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

