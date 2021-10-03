Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Edenred has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edenred has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

