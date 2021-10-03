Edward L. Williams Sells 29,711 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLS opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 714.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

