Efinity Market Capitalization Reaches $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.56 or 0.99682228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.84 or 0.07017059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars.

