Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Elixinol Wellness stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Elixinol Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

