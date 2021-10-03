Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Elixinol Wellness stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Elixinol Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Elixinol Wellness
