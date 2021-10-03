Elrond Price Hits $244.89 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Elrond has a market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $219.03 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $244.89 or 0.00514085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00147037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,499,400 coins and its circulating supply is 19,530,615 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

