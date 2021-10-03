Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.23 ($10.86).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

