Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

