Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.68 ($18.45).

ENGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ENGI stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, reaching €11.62 ($13.68). 9,603,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.03. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

