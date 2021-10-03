Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Set at C$9.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) received a C$9.00 target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 352.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.