Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in September

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 793,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EGLX opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $462.44 million and a PE ratio of -11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $81,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

