Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,692 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 140,953 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $10,337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,103 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.