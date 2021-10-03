Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.61 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

