Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

