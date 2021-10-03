Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $44,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.